Sunday's game that pits the Liberty Lady Flames (2-0) versus the Texas Longhorns (1-0) at Moody Center has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-70 in favor of Liberty. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 12.

In their most recent outing on Wednesday, the Longhorns secured an 80-35 win against Southern.

Texas vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: Longhorn Network

Texas vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 71, Texas 70

Other Big 12 Predictions

Texas Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Longhorns' +555 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 15.5 points per game) was a result of putting up 72.9 points per game (48th in college basketball) while allowing 57.4 per outing (28th in college basketball).

On offense, Texas averaged 72.3 points per game last year in conference action. As a comparison, its overall average (72.9 points per game) was 0.6 PPG higher.

The Longhorns scored 77.2 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, they averaged 71.9 points per contest.

Texas gave up 54.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 9.8 fewer points than it allowed when playing on the road (63.9).

