Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Purdue Fort Wayne November 12 Tickets & Start Time
The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-2) play the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. This clash will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas A&M-Commerce Top Players (2022-23)
- Demarcus Demonia: 15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kalen Williams: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jerome Brewer Jr.: 8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- JJ Romer Rosario: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- C.J. Roberts: 11.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Purdue Fort Wayne Top Players (2022-23)
- Jarred Godfrey: 17.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Bobby Planutis: 11.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ra Kpedi: 6.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Damian Chong Qui: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Deonte Billups: 9.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Purdue Fort Wayne Rank
|Purdue Fort Wayne AVG
|Texas A&M-Commerce AVG
|Texas A&M-Commerce Rank
|124th
|73.9
|Points Scored
|71.6
|181st
|166th
|69.8
|Points Allowed
|73.4
|274th
|144th
|32.3
|Rebounds
|29.1
|312th
|222nd
|8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|246th
|14th
|9.6
|3pt Made
|8.4
|66th
|169th
|13.1
|Assists
|14.4
|81st
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|12.4
|235th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.