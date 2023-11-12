The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-3) will visit the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-0) after losing three consecutive road games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights

The Lions shot 45.4% from the field, one% higher than the 44.4% the Mastodons' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Texas A&M-Commerce had a 7-13 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.4% from the field.

The Mastodons ranked 222nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Lions ranked 246th.

The Lions put up an average of 71.6 points per game last year, only 1.8 more points than the 69.8 the Mastodons allowed.

Texas A&M-Commerce went 9-10 last season when it scored more than 69.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison

Texas A&M-Commerce averaged 78.8 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 on the road.

The Lions conceded fewer points at home (72.9 per game) than on the road (74.6) last season.

At home, Texas A&M-Commerce sunk 9.3 3-pointers per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (8.1). Texas A&M-Commerce's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.7%) than on the road (31.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule