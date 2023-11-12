The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-3) will visit the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-0) after losing three consecutive road games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights

  • The Lions shot 45.4% from the field, one% higher than the 44.4% the Mastodons' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Texas A&M-Commerce had a 7-13 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.4% from the field.
  • The Mastodons ranked 222nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Lions ranked 246th.
  • The Lions put up an average of 71.6 points per game last year, only 1.8 more points than the 69.8 the Mastodons allowed.
  • Texas A&M-Commerce went 9-10 last season when it scored more than 69.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison

  • Texas A&M-Commerce averaged 78.8 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 on the road.
  • The Lions conceded fewer points at home (72.9 per game) than on the road (74.6) last season.
  • At home, Texas A&M-Commerce sunk 9.3 3-pointers per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (8.1). Texas A&M-Commerce's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.7%) than on the road (31.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Texas A&M L 78-46 Reed Arena
11/8/2023 @ Texas Tech L 73-46 United Supermarkets Arena
11/10/2023 @ Kentucky L 81-61 Rupp Arena
11/12/2023 @ Purdue Fort Wayne - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
11/15/2023 USAO - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
11/17/2023 @ Saint Joseph's (PA) - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.