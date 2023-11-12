How to Watch Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Purdue Fort Wayne on TV or Live Stream - November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-3) will visit the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-0) after losing three consecutive road games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023.
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights
- The Lions shot 45.4% from the field, one% higher than the 44.4% the Mastodons' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Texas A&M-Commerce had a 7-13 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.4% from the field.
- The Mastodons ranked 222nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Lions ranked 246th.
- The Lions put up an average of 71.6 points per game last year, only 1.8 more points than the 69.8 the Mastodons allowed.
- Texas A&M-Commerce went 9-10 last season when it scored more than 69.8 points.
Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison
- Texas A&M-Commerce averaged 78.8 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 on the road.
- The Lions conceded fewer points at home (72.9 per game) than on the road (74.6) last season.
- At home, Texas A&M-Commerce sunk 9.3 3-pointers per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (8.1). Texas A&M-Commerce's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.7%) than on the road (31.3%).
Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|L 78-46
|Reed Arena
|11/8/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|L 73-46
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Kentucky
|L 81-61
|Rupp Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|11/15/2023
|USAO
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|11/17/2023
|@ Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
