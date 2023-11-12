Sunday's game features the Tarleton State Texans (1-1) and the New Mexico Lobos (2-0) squaring off at The Pit in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 65-62 victory for Tarleton State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Texans lost their most recent matchup 70-63 against Texas Tech on Friday.

Tarleton State vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Tarleton State vs. New Mexico Score Prediction

Prediction: Tarleton State 65, New Mexico 62

Tarleton State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Texans were outscored by 4.4 points per game last season (scoring 62.9 points per game to rank 226th in college basketball while giving up 67.3 per outing to rank 256th in college basketball) and had a -128 scoring differential overall.

Tarleton State averaged 2.2 fewer points in WAC play (60.7) than overall (62.9).

At home, the Texans scored 71.1 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 54.5.

Tarleton State allowed fewer points at home (65.4 per game) than on the road (69.4) last season.

