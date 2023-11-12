The Phoenix Suns (4-5) host the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-4) after losing three home games in a row. The Suns are favored by only 2.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Thunder vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSOK

AZFamily and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Thunder vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 115 - Thunder 114

Thunder vs Suns Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 2.5)

Thunder (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-1.4)

Suns (-1.4) Computer Predicted Total: 228.8

The Thunder (6-3-0 ATS) have covered the spread 55.6% of the time, 11.1% more often than the Suns (5-4-0) this year.

Oklahoma City covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point underdog or more 75% of the time. That's more often than Phoenix covers as a favorite of 2.5 or more (40%).

Phoenix and its opponents have exceeded the point total 66.7% of the time this season (six out of nine). That's more often than Oklahoma City and its opponents have (five out of nine).

The Suns have a .400 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (2-3) this season while the Thunder have a .600 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (3-2).

Thunder Performance Insights

The Thunder are ninth in the NBA in points scored (116.4 per game) and 21st in points conceded (115.8).

In 2023-24, Oklahoma City is 25th in the NBA in rebounds (41.3 per game) and fifth-worst in rebounds conceded (47.4).

This season the Thunder are ranked 24th in the NBA in assists at 24 per game.

At 14.8 turnovers committed per game and 14.3 turnovers forced, Oklahoma City is 19th and 13th in the league, respectively.

Beyond the arc, the Thunder are 19th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (11.8). They are sixth in 3-point percentage at 37.6%.

