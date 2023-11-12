Shai Gilgeous-Alexander NBA Player Preview vs. the Suns - November 12
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the rest of the Oklahoma City Thunder will be hitting the court versus the Phoenix Suns on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.
In this article we will dive into Gilgeous-Alexander's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Suns
- Points Prop: Over 31.5 (-106)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-130)
- Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-147)
Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- The Suns were ranked sixth in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 111.6 points per contest.
- On the glass, the Suns conceded 42.9 rebounds per game last season, 11th in the league in that category.
- Conceding an average of 23.4 assists last year, the Suns were the third-ranked squad in the NBA.
- Defensively, the Suns conceded 11.4 made three-pointers per game last year, third in the NBA.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Suns
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/2/2023
|38
|39
|3
|5
|0
|0
|2
|3/19/2023
|35
|40
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
