Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the rest of the Oklahoma City Thunder will be hitting the court versus the Phoenix Suns on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Gilgeous-Alexander had 33 points, seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in his last game, which ended in a 105-98 loss against the Kings.

In this article we will dive into Gilgeous-Alexander's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 31.5 (-106)

Over 31.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-130)

Over 5.5 (-130) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-147)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Suns were ranked sixth in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 111.6 points per contest.

On the glass, the Suns conceded 42.9 rebounds per game last season, 11th in the league in that category.

Conceding an average of 23.4 assists last year, the Suns were the third-ranked squad in the NBA.

Defensively, the Suns conceded 11.4 made three-pointers per game last year, third in the NBA.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 38 39 3 5 0 0 2 3/19/2023 35 40 5 4 0 0 1

