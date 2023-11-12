Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the rest of the Oklahoma City Thunder will be hitting the court versus the Phoenix Suns on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Gilgeous-Alexander had 33 points, seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in his last game, which ended in a 105-98 loss against the Kings.

In this article we will dive into Gilgeous-Alexander's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Suns

  • Points Prop: Over 31.5 (-106)
  • Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-130)
  • Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-147)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

  • The Suns were ranked sixth in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 111.6 points per contest.
  • On the glass, the Suns conceded 42.9 rebounds per game last season, 11th in the league in that category.
  • Conceding an average of 23.4 assists last year, the Suns were the third-ranked squad in the NBA.
  • Defensively, the Suns conceded 11.4 made three-pointers per game last year, third in the NBA.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL
4/2/2023 38 39 3 5 0 0 2
3/19/2023 35 40 5 4 0 0 1

