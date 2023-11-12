The Oklahoma State Cowboys (0-1) play the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Sam Houston vs. Oklahoma State Game Information

Sam Houston Top Players (2022-23)

Qua Grant: 14.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Donte Powers: 10.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Javion May: 4.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

4.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Cameron Huefner: 9.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Lamar Wilkerson: 7.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Oklahoma State Top Players (2022-23)

Kalib Boone: 10.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Moussa Cisse: 6.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK

6.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK Bryce Thompson: 11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK John-Michael Wright: 9.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Caleb Asberry: 9.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sam Houston vs. Oklahoma State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Oklahoma State Rank Oklahoma State AVG Sam Houston AVG Sam Houston Rank 271st 68.3 Points Scored 72.2 162nd 54th 65.8 Points Allowed 59.3 4th 54th 34.0 Rebounds 33.9 58th 96th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 10.1 48th 229th 6.9 3pt Made 8.1 92nd 211th 12.6 Assists 13.5 143rd 322nd 13.6 Turnovers 12.4 235th

