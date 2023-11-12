The Oklahoma State Cowboys (0-1) take on the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Sam Houston vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sam Houston Stats Insights

  • The Bearkats shot at a 45.6% rate from the field last season, 6.1 percentage points greater than the 39.5% shooting opponents of the Cowboys averaged.
  • Last season, Sam Houston had a 20-2 record in games the team collectively shot above 39.5% from the field.
  • The Cowboys ranked 96th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Bearkats ranked 48th.
  • The Bearkats' 72.2 points per game last year were 6.4 more points than the 65.8 the Cowboys allowed to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 65.8 points last season, Sam Houston went 17-2.

Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Sam Houston scored 79.8 points per game last season. Away, it scored 65.3.
  • The Bearkats allowed fewer points at home (53.2 per game) than on the road (64.2) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Sam Houston made fewer 3-pointers away (7.5 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35.5%) than at home (39.5%) as well.

Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Pacific W 64-57 Alex G. Spanos Center
11/9/2023 Utah Valley L 79-73 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
11/12/2023 @ Oklahoma State - Gallagher-Iba Arena
11/17/2023 @ Ole Miss - C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum
11/20/2023 @ Troy - Trojan Arena

