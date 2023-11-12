The Oklahoma State Cowboys (0-1) take on the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Sam Houston vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

TV: ESPN+

Sam Houston Stats Insights

The Bearkats shot at a 45.6% rate from the field last season, 6.1 percentage points greater than the 39.5% shooting opponents of the Cowboys averaged.

Last season, Sam Houston had a 20-2 record in games the team collectively shot above 39.5% from the field.

The Cowboys ranked 96th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Bearkats ranked 48th.

The Bearkats' 72.2 points per game last year were 6.4 more points than the 65.8 the Cowboys allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 65.8 points last season, Sam Houston went 17-2.

Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison

At home, Sam Houston scored 79.8 points per game last season. Away, it scored 65.3.

The Bearkats allowed fewer points at home (53.2 per game) than on the road (64.2) last season.

Beyond the arc, Sam Houston made fewer 3-pointers away (7.5 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35.5%) than at home (39.5%) as well.

Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule