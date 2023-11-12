Will Rico Dowdle find his way into the end zone when the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants play in Week 10 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Rico Dowdle score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Dowdle has run for 133 yards on 35 carries (16.6 yards per game).

Dowdle has also caught seven passes for 57 yards (7.1 per game) and one touchdown.

Dowdle has not reached the end zone on the ground once in eight games.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of eight games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Rico Dowdle Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Giants 6 24 0 0 0 0 Week 2 Jets 7 26 0 1 17 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 4 21 0 3 25 1 Week 4 Patriots 3 9 0 1 8 0 Week 5 @49ers 5 15 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Chargers 3 12 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Rams 5 18 0 2 7 0 Week 9 @Eagles 2 8 0 0 0 0

