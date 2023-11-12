Luguentz Dort and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates face the Phoenix Suns on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Dort tallied eight points, six rebounds and three steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 105-98 loss versus the Kings.

In this piece we'll dive into Dort's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (+102)

Over 11.5 (+102) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+108)

Over 4.5 (+108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-161)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Suns were sixth in the league defensively last season, giving up 111.6 points per contest.

The Suns were the 11th-ranked squad in the league last season, conceding 42.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Suns were third in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 23.4 per game.

The Suns were the third-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 11.4 makes per game.

Luguentz Dort vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 39 14 8 2 2 0 0 3/19/2023 33 20 3 1 4 0 0 3/8/2023 20 7 0 0 1 0 0 2/24/2023 36 17 10 1 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.