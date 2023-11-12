The Dallas Stars, including Joe Pavelski, take the ice Sunday versus the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center, with the puck dropping at 6:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Pavelski are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Joe Pavelski vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

Pavelski's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:44 per game on the ice, is -2.

Pavelski has a goal in five games this season through 13 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In eight of 13 games this season, Pavelski has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Pavelski has an assist in six of 13 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Pavelski has an implied probability of 58.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Pavelski has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have given up 55 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 13 Games 10 12 Points 4 5 Goals 0 7 Assists 4

