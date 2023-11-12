Should you wager on Jani Hakanpaa to score a goal when the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild go head to head on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Jani Hakanpaa score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Hakanpaa stats and insights

  • Hakanpaa is yet to score through 13 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Wild.
  • Hakanpaa has no points on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Wild are conceding 55 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.6 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Hakanpaa recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:06 Away W 3-2
11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:39 Away W 5-2
11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:04 Home L 3-2
11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:34 Away L 2-0
11/2/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:15 Away W 4-3
11/1/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:39 Away W 4-3
10/30/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:07 Home W 5-3
10/26/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 4-1
10/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:14 Away W 4-1
10/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:58 Home W 5-4 OT

Stars vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

