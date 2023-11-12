Will Jamie Benn Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 12?
Should you wager on Jamie Benn to light the lamp when the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild go head to head on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.
Will Jamie Benn score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Benn stats and insights
- In three of 13 games this season, Benn has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Wild.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 15.8% of them.
Wild defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 55 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.6 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Benn recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:22
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:48
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:38
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|17:12
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/1/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|14:31
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/30/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|0
|2
|15:01
|Home
|W 5-3
|10/26/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:49
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|14:48
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/21/2023
|Flyers
|2
|1
|1
|14:22
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
Stars vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
