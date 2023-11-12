Jalen Williams' Oklahoma City Thunder take the court versus the Phoenix Suns at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Williams totaled 14 points in his most recent game, which ended in a 105-98 loss versus the Kings.

In this article we will break down Williams' prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jalen Williams Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-106)

Over 15.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+112)

Looking to bet on one or more of Williams's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Suns allowed 111.6 points per game last season, sixth in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Suns were 11th in the league last season, giving up 42.9 per contest.

Looking at assists, the Suns conceded 23.4 per contest last season, ranking them third in the NBA.

Looking at three-point defense, the Suns were third in the league last season, conceding 11.4 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jalen Williams vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 35 12 3 2 1 0 3 3/19/2023 28 5 10 5 0 1 2 2/24/2023 28 22 6 4 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.