Will Jalen Tolbert hit paydirt when the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants meet in Week 10 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Jalen Tolbert score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Tolbert has totaled 120 yards receiving (20 per game) and one TD, hauling in 10 balls on 15 targets.

Tolbert, in five games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Jalen Tolbert Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Jets 4 3 18 0 Week 4 Patriots 4 4 53 0 Week 8 Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Eagles 5 3 49 1

