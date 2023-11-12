How to Watch Cowboys vs. Giants on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 10
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Dallas Cowboys (5-3) and the New York Giants (2-7) play on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in a clash of NFC East foes.
In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to live stream this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Giants
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- TV: FOX
Cowboys Insights
- The Cowboys rack up 3.4 more points per game (27.5) than the Giants give up (24.1).
- The Cowboys collect 346.5 yards per game, just 8.2 more than the 338.3 the Giants give up per contest.
- This season, Dallas runs for 15.5 fewer yards per game (111.6) than New York allows per outing (127.1).
- This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over eight times, while the Giants have forced eight.
Cowboys Home Performance
- The Cowboys score 37 points per game at home (9.5 more than their overall average), and give up 11 at home (7.5 less than overall).
- At home, the Cowboys accumulate 382 yards per game and concede 249.3. That's more than they gain overall (346.5), but less than they allow (288).
- In home games, Dallas racks up 262 passing yards per game and concedes 179.7. That's more than it gains (234.9) and allows (179.1) overall.
- The Cowboys' average yards rushing at home (120) is higher than their overall average (111.6). And their average yards allowed at home (69.7) is lower than overall (108.9).
- The Cowboys' offensive third-down percentage at home (51.1%) is higher than their overall average (46.9%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (25%) is lower than overall (36.6%).
Cowboys Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/16/2023
|at Los Angeles
|W 20-17
|ABC/ESPN
|10/29/2023
|Los Angeles
|W 43-20
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|at Philadelphia
|L 28-23
|FOX
|11/12/2023
|New York
|-
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|at Carolina
|-
|FOX
|11/23/2023
|Washington
|-
|CBS
|11/30/2023
|Seattle
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
