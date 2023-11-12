Cowboys vs. Giants Injury Report — Week 10
Entering this week's action, the Dallas Cowboys (5-3) have five players currently listed on the injury report as they meet the New York Giants (2-7) on Sunday, November 12 at AT&T Stadium, with kick-off at 4:25 PM .
Watch the Cowboys in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
In their most recent outing, the Cowboys lost 28-23 to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Giants' last game ended in a 30-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Markquese Ball
|S
|Calf
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Tyron Smith
|OT
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Osa Odighizuwa
|DT
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Tyler Biadasz
|C
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
New York Giants Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Deon Jackson
|RB
|Concussion
|Out
|Parris Campbell
|WR
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Evan Neal
|OT
|Ankle
|Out
|Mark Glowinski
|OG
|Personal
|Questionable
|Adoree' Jackson
|CB
|Concussion
|Out
|Dane Belton
|S
|Back
|Full Participation In Practice
|Andrew Thomas
|OT
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Dexter Lawrence
|DL
|Rest
|Full Participation In Practice
|Azeez Ojulari
|OLB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Sean Harlow
|OL
|Personal
|Full Participation In Practice
|Justin Pugh
|OL
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jashaun Corbin
|RB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
Other Week 10 Injury Reports
- Click here for 49ers vs Jaguars
- Click here for Titans vs Buccaneers
- Click here for Texans vs Bengals
- Click here for Packers vs Steelers
- Click here for Browns vs Ravens
Cowboys vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Cowboys or the Giants with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cowboys Season Insights
- The Cowboys have the 10th-ranked offense this year (346.5 yards per game), and they've been even better on defense, ranking third-best with only 288 yards allowed per game.
- The Cowboys rank sixth in scoring defense this season (18.5 points allowed per game), but they've been playing really well on offense, ranking third-best in the NFL with 27.5 points per game.
- The Cowboys are averaging 234.9 passing yards per game on offense (12th in the NFL), and they rank sixth on defense with 179.1 passing yards allowed per game.
- Dallas is totaling 111.6 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 15th in the NFL. The team's defensive unit ranks 15th, surrendering 108.9 rushing yards per game.
- With 13 forced turnovers (ninth in NFL) against eight turnovers committed (fifth in NFL), the Cowboys (+5) have the sixth-ranked turnover margin in the NFL.
Cowboys vs. Giants Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-17.5)
- Moneyline: Cowboys (-2500), Giants (+1100)
- Total: 39 points
Sign up to live bet on the Cowboys-Giants matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.