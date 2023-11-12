On Sunday, November 12 at 4:25 PM ET, the Dallas Cowboys will play the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Our computer model predicts that the Cowboys will win -- keep scrolling for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

Watch the Cowboys in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Cowboys own the sixth-ranked defense this season (18.5 points allowed per game), and they've been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best with 27.5 points per game. The Giants have not been getting things done offensively, ranking worst with 268.9 total yards per game. They have been more effective defensively, giving up 338.3 total yards per contest (21st-ranked).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Giants vs Cowboys on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cowboys vs. Giants Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Cowboys (-17.5) Over (39) Cowboys 31, Giants 10

Place your bets on the Cowboys-Giants matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cowboys Betting Info

The Cowboys have an implied moneyline win probability of 96.2% in this matchup.

Dallas is 5-3-0 ATS this season.

Dallas and its opponent have combined to hit the over five out of eight times this season.

The total for this game is 39, 5.5 points fewer than the average total in Cowboys games thus far this season.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Giants Betting Info

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies an 8.3% chance of a victory for the Giants.

New York has won just two games against the spread this year.

New York games have gone over the point total just once this year.

The average total for Giants games is 41.4 points, 2.4 more than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cowboys vs. Giants 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Dallas 27.5 18.5 37 11 21.8 23 New York 11.2 24.1 6.8 21 14.8 26.6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.