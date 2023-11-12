Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb will face the New York Giants and their 11th-ranked passing defense in Week 10, with kickoff at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Lamb has put together a team-leading 824-yard year thus far (103 yards receiving per game) with three TDs, hauling in 57 balls on 72 targets.

Lamb vs. the Giants

Lamb vs the Giants (since 2021): 5 GP / 80.8 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 80.8 REC YPG / REC TD New York has given up 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Giants have allowed nine opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

New York has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Giants is allowing 211.2 yards per game this year, which ranks 11th in the NFL.

So far this year, the Giants have surrendered nine passing TDs to opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks seventh among NFL defenses.

CeeDee Lamb Receiving Props vs. the Giants

Receiving Yards: 77.5 (-115)

Lamb Receiving Insights

Lamb, in five of eight games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Lamb has 26.4% of his team's target share (72 targets on 273 passing attempts).

He is averaging 11.4 yards per target (seventh in league play), picking up 824 yards on 72 passes thrown his way.

In two of eight games this year, Lamb has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

He has three total touchdowns this season (16.7% of his team's 18 offensive TDs).

Lamb has been targeted eight times in the red zone (17.0% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts).

Lamb's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Eagles 11/5/2023 Week 9 16 TAR / 11 REC / 191 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/29/2023 Week 8 14 TAR / 12 REC / 158 YDS / 2 TDs 1 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/16/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 7 REC / 117 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs

