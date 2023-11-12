The No. 20 Baylor Bears (2-0) and the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-1) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at Ferrell Center on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Baylor vs. Gardner-Webb Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: Ferrell Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Baylor Betting Records & Stats

Baylor compiled a 17-15-0 record against the spread last season.

Baylor put together a 17-15-0 ATS record last season compared to the 13-15-0 mark from Gardner-Webb.

Baylor vs. Gardner-Webb Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Baylor 77 147.7 70.3 135.8 145.2 Gardner-Webb 70.7 147.7 65.5 135.8 133.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Baylor Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bears averaged 11.5 more points per game (77) than the Runnin' Bulldogs gave up (65.5).

Baylor had a 15-9 record against the spread and an 18-6 record overall last season when scoring more than 65.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Baylor vs. Gardner-Webb Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Baylor 17-15-0 18-14-0 Gardner-Webb 13-15-0 14-14-0

Baylor vs. Gardner-Webb Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Baylor Gardner-Webb 14-3 Home Record 8-5 5-5 Away Record 6-10 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 3-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 10-6-0 82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.9 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-2-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-11-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.