There is an exciting high school game -- Groesbeck High School vs. Whitney High School -- in Waco, TX on Saturday, November 11, kicking off at 2:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Whitney vs. Groesbeck Game Information

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT
  • Location: Waco, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Hill County Games This Week

Penelope High School at Milford High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Coolidge, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Graham High School at Hillsboro High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Aledo, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bynum High School at Apple Springs High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Bryan, TX
  • Conference: 1A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.