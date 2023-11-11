UAC Games Today: How to Watch UAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Week 11 college football slate features four games involving schools from the UAC. Hoping to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find info below on how to watch.
UAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Utah Tech Trailblazers at Austin Peay Governors
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Tarleton State Texans at Abilene Christian Wildcats
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Central Arkansas Bears
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
