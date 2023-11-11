The Week 11 college football slate features four games involving schools from the UAC. Hoping to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find info below on how to watch.

UAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Utah Tech Trailblazers at Austin Peay Governors 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Tarleton State Texans at Abilene Christian Wildcats 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Central Arkansas Bears 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

