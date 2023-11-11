With the college football season entering Week 11, the schedule includes five games that feature teams from the Pioneer League. To ensure you catch all of the action, review the piece below for info on how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Pioneer League Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Stetson Hatters at Valparaiso Beacons 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Marist Red Foxes at Dayton Flyers 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Davidson Wildcats at Morehead State Eagles 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Presbyterian Blue Hose at Drake Bulldogs 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies at San Diego Toreros 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!