With the college football season heading into Week 11, the schedule includes six games that feature teams from the Pac-12. To ensure you catch all of the action, see the article below for details on how to watch.

Pac-12 Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Arizona Wildcats at Colorado Buffaloes 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo) Utah Utes at Washington Huskies 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Washington State Cougars at California Golden Bears 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) Stanford Cardinal at Oregon State Beavers 5:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo) Arizona State Sun Devils at UCLA Bruins 9:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo) USC Trojans at Oregon Ducks 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 FOX (Live stream on Fubo)

