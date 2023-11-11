Week 11 MVFC Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MVFC teams were in action for five games in the Week 11 college football schedule. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
South Dakota State vs. Youngstown State | Western Illinois vs. Indiana State | North Dakota vs. South Dakota
Week 11 MVFC Results
South Dakota State 34 Youngstown State 0
- Pregame Favorite: South Dakota State (-15.5)
- Pregame Total: 57.5
South Dakota State Leaders
- Passing: Mark Gronowski (19-for-28, 295 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Isaiah Davis (19 ATT, 130 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Jadon Janke (0 TAR, 7 REC, 166 YDS, 2 TDs)
Youngstown State Leaders
- Passing: Mitch Davidson (18-for-30, 160 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Tyshon King (7 ATT, 20 YDS)
- Receiving: Max Tomczak (0 TAR, 5 REC, 57 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Youngstown State
|South Dakota State
|207
|Total Yards
|490
|160
|Passing Yards
|324
|47
|Rushing Yards
|166
|1
|Turnovers
|0
Indiana State 27 Western Illinois 6
Indiana State Leaders
- Passing: Cade Chambers (11-for-20, 134 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Justin Dinka (19 ATT, 147 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Harry Van Dyne (4 TAR, 4 REC, 66 YDS, 1 TD)
Western Illinois Leaders
- Passing: Matt Morrissey (18-for-29, 177 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Dylan Van (16 ATT, 57 YDS)
- Receiving: Donald McKinney (2 TAR, 2 REC, 82 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Indiana State
|Western Illinois
|343
|Total Yards
|227
|134
|Passing Yards
|177
|209
|Rushing Yards
|50
|0
|Turnovers
|1
South Dakota 14 North Dakota 10
South Dakota Leaders
- Passing: Aidan Bouman (20-for-28, 307 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Travis Theis (17 ATT, 66 YDS)
- Receiving: Carter Bell (7 TAR, 7 REC, 126 YDS)
North Dakota Leaders
- Passing: Tommy Schuster (16-for-24, 116 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Isaiah Smith (10 ATT, 58 YDS)
- Receiving: Smith (4 TAR, 4 REC, 26 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|South Dakota
|North Dakota
|416
|Total Yards
|211
|332
|Passing Yards
|116
|84
|Rushing Yards
|95
|2
|Turnovers
|1
Next Week's MVFC Games
South Dakota Coyotes at Western Illinois Leathernecks
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Hanson Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Youngstown State Penguins at Murray State Racers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Roy Stewart Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Indiana State Sycamores at Southern Illinois Salukis
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Saluki Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Illinois State Redbirds at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Alerus Center
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Missouri State Bears at South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
North Dakota State Bison at Northern Iowa Panthers
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: UNI-Dome
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
