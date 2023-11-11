When the UTSA Roadrunners match up with the Rice Owls at 7:30 PM on Saturday, November 11, our projection system predicts the Roadrunners will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

UTSA vs. Rice Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Rice (+13.5) Over (56.5) UTSA 35, Rice 24

Week 11 AAC Predictions

UTSA Betting Info (2023)

The Roadrunners have an implied moneyline win probability of 86.7% in this contest.

The Roadrunners have three wins in nine games against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 13.5-point favorites or more, UTSA has an ATS record of 1-2.

There have been three Roadrunners games (out of nine) that went over the total this year.

The total for this game is 56.5, 2.1 points fewer than the average total in UTSA games thus far this season.

Rice Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Owls based on the moneyline is 18.2%.

The Owls are 6-2-0 against the spread this year.

In games it has played as at least 13.5-point underdogs this season, Rice is 1-0 against the spread.

In the Owls' eight games with a set total, five have hit the over (62.5%).

The average total for Rice games this season is 2.7 fewer points than the point total of 56.5 in this outing.

Roadrunners vs. Owls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UTSA 31.2 25.8 32.8 24.3 30.0 27.0 Rice 33.0 28.7 36.0 28.2 27.0 29.7

