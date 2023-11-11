Big 12 foes match up when the No. 7 Texas Longhorns (8-1) and the TCU Horned Frogs (4-5) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Texas has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this year, as they rank 24th-best in scoring offense (34.3 points per game) and 18th-best in scoring defense (17.6 points allowed per game). TCU ranks 57th in the FBS with 29.2 points per game on offense, and it ranks 57th with 24.3 points surrendered per game on the defensive side of the ball.

We dig deep into all of the info you need before this contest starts below, including how to watch on ABC.

Texas vs. TCU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Texas vs. TCU Key Statistics

Texas TCU 456.8 (23rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 461.6 (21st) 331.6 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.9 (72nd) 185.6 (34th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 165.0 (56th) 271.2 (34th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.6 (14th) 12 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (95th) 15 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (107th)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has thrown for 1,915 yards (212.8 ypg) to lead Texas, completing 70.9% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jonathon Brooks, has carried the ball 165 times for 1,034 yards (114.9 per game), scoring eight times. He's also caught 22 passes for 212 yards and one touchdown.

CJ Baxter has collected 330 yards on 70 attempts, scoring three times.

Xavier Worthy has hauled in 49 receptions for 620 yards (68.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Adonai Mitchell has hauled in 37 receptions totaling 576 yards, finding the end zone eight times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has a total of 378 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 22 passes and scoring one touchdown.

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris has thrown for 1,509 yards on 130-of-198 passing with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 249 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Emani Bailey has run the ball 165 times for 908 yards, with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 19 catches for 141 yards.

John Paul Richardson has totaled 33 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 437 (48.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 55 times and has two touchdowns.

Savion Williams has caught 25 passes and compiled 310 receiving yards (34.4 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jaylon Robinson has racked up 264 reciving yards (29.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

