How to Watch Texas State vs. Miami (OH) on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Texas State Bobcats (0-1) play the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1) at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Texas State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Texas State Stats Insights
- Last season, the Bobcats had a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was two% lower than the 46.2% of shots the RedHawks' opponents knocked down.
- Texas State went 7-3 when it shot higher than 46.2% from the field.
- The Bobcats were the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The RedHawks ranked 322nd.
- Last year, the 66 points per game the Bobcats scored were 8.5 fewer points than the RedHawks allowed (74.5).
- Texas State had a 3-1 record last season when scoring more than 74.5 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Texas State Home & Away Comparison
- Texas State put up 66.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.2 more points than it averaged away from home (63.9).
- Defensively the Bobcats played worse in home games last year, allowing 68.2 points per game, compared to 66.6 in road games.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Texas State fared worse when playing at home last year, averaging 4.1 treys per game with a 28.9% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 per game with a 30% percentage when playing on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Little Rock
|L 71-66
|Jack Stephens Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Miami (OH)
|-
|Millett Hall
|11/14/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/17/2023
|UTSA
|-
|Strahan Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.