The Texas Southern Tigers (0-1) take on the Arizona State Sun Devils (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. It starts at 3:30 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Texas Southern vs. Arizona State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
Texas Southern Stats Insights

  • The Tigers shot at a 42.7% rate from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Sun Devils averaged.
  • Texas Southern put together a 9-10 straight up record in games it shot above 39.9% from the field.
  • The Tigers were the 58th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Sun Devils finished 121st.
  • The Tigers' 69.2 points per game last year were only 1.2 more points than the 68 the Sun Devils allowed.
  • When it scored more than 68 points last season, Texas Southern went 9-9.

Texas Southern Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Texas Southern averaged 75.4 points per game last season. Away, it scored 64.5.
  • At home, the Tigers conceded 70.8 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.3).
  • Beyond the arc, Texas Southern knocked down fewer treys on the road (4.4 per game) than at home (5.1) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (29.1%) than at home (26.6%).

Texas Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ New Mexico L 92-55 The Pit
11/11/2023 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena
11/16/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena
11/18/2023 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha

