Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 11
The No. 7 Houston Cougars (1-0) and the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-0) meet at Fertitta Center on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.
Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Fertitta Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Islanders Betting Records & Stats
- Texas A&M-CC's games hit the over 19 out of 29 times last season.
- The Islanders had 19 wins in 35 games against the spread last season.
- Houston had less success against the spread than Texas A&M-CC last season, putting up an ATS record of 17-17-0, as opposed to the 19-10-0 mark of the Islanders.
Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Houston
|74.9
|155
|57.5
|130.7
|134.4
|Texas A&M-CC
|80.1
|155
|73.2
|130.7
|147.7
Additional Texas A&M-CC Insights & Trends
- The Islanders averaged 22.6 more points per game last year (80.1) than the Cougars allowed their opponents to score (57.5).
- Texas A&M-CC went 15-9 against the spread and 21-9 overall when it scored more than 57.5 points last season.
Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Houston
|17-17-0
|16-18-0
|Texas A&M-CC
|19-10-0
|19-10-0
Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Houston
|Texas A&M-CC
|16-2
|Home Record
|13-2
|11-0
|Away Record
|7-7
|8-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-3-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-6-0
|77.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|87.9
|75.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72.7
|7-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-3-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-5-0
