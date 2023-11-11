How to Watch Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-0) take on the No. 7 Houston Cougars (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Fertitta Center. It starts at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights
- The Islanders shot at a 45.1% clip from the field last season, 8.5 percentage points above the 36.6% shooting opponents of the Cougars averaged.
- Texas A&M-CC compiled a 21-6 straight up record in games it shot over 36.6% from the field.
- The Islanders were the 54th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Cougars finished 11th.
- The Islanders put up 22.6 more points per game last year (80.1) than the Cougars gave up to opponents (57.5).
- When it scored more than 57.5 points last season, Texas A&M-CC went 21-9.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison
- Texas A&M-CC averaged 87.9 points per game at home last season, and 72.7 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Islanders gave up 3.5 fewer points per game at home (71.4) than on the road (74.9).
- At home, Texas A&M-CC drained 8.7 treys per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged on the road (6.9). Texas A&M-CC's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.3%) than on the road (31.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas A&M-CC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Southwestern Adventist
|W 111-46
|American Bank Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Houston
|-
|Fertitta Center
|11/13/2023
|Dallas Christian
|-
|American Bank Center
|11/16/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.