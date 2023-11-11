TCU vs. Texas: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (8-1) will face off against a fellow Big 12 opponent, the TCU Horned Frogs (4-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are significant underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 10 points. The over/under is 53.5 in the contest.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. TCU matchup in this article.
TCU vs. Texas Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Fort Worth, Texas
- Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium
TCU vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|TCU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-10)
|53.5
|-400
|+310
|FanDuel
|Texas (-9.5)
|53.5
|-385
|+300
Week 11 Odds
TCU vs. Texas Betting Trends
- TCU has covered three times in eight games with a spread this year.
- Texas has put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- When playing as at least 10-point favorites this season, the Longhorns have an ATS record of 3-3.
TCU 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
