UAC opponents match up when the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-4) and the Tarleton State Texans (7-3) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium.

With 450.2 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 10th-worst in the FCS, Abilene Christian has had to rely on its 74th-ranked offense (345.2 yards per contest) to keep them in games. Tarleton State's defense ranks 43rd in the FCS with 24 points surrendered per contest, but it has been led by its offense, which ranks 18th-best by compiling 33.5 points per contest.

Tarleton State vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Abilene, Texas

Abilene, Texas Venue: Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium

Tarleton State vs. Abilene Christian Key Statistics

Tarleton State Abilene Christian 422.6 (6th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345.2 (70th) 342.8 (88th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 450.2 (117th) 197.1 (18th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 153.4 (57th) 225.5 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.8 (73rd) 3 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Tarleton State Stats Leaders

Victor Gabalis has 2,236 passing yards, or 223.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 54.2% of his passes and has thrown 18 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Kayvon Britten, has carried the ball 160 times for 969 yards (96.9 per game) with 13 touchdowns.

Derrel Kelley III has piled up 541 yards (on 109 attempts) with four touchdowns.

Darius Cooper leads his team with 578 receiving yards on 26 receptions with five touchdowns.

Benjamin Omayebu has 53 receptions (on 52 targets) for a total of 505 yards (50.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Keylan Johnson's 16 targets have resulted in 11 grabs for 313 yards and five touchdowns.

Abilene Christian Stats Leaders

Maverick McIvor has 1,651 pass yards for Abilene Christian, completing 54% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Jay'Veon Sunday has carried the ball 97 times for a team-high 536 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times.

This season, Jermiah Dobbins has carried the ball 68 times for 337 yards (37.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

Blayne Taylor's leads his squad with 464 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 28 receptions (out of 25 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Cooper McCasland has put up a 220-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 19 passes on 16 targets.

Taelyn Williams has a total of 219 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 16 passes and scoring one touchdown.

