Our projection model predicts the Southern Utah Thunderbirds will take down the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on Saturday, November 11 at 5:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Homer Bryce Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

SFA vs. Southern Utah Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Southern Utah (-8.1) 59.9 Southern Utah 34, SFA 26

Week 11 UAC Predictions

SFA Betting Info (2022)

The 'Jacks compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in 'Jacks games.

Southern Utah Betting Info (2022)

The Thunderbirds won six games against the spread last year, while failing to cover twice.

The Thunderbirds and their opponent combined to go over the point total five out of eight times last season.

'Jacks vs. Thunderbirds 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed SFA 31.2 29.8 35.3 23.3 28.0 35.0 Southern Utah 31.2 25.3 39.2 22.8 21.3 28.5

