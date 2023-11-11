How to Watch North Texas vs. Omaha on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Omaha Mavericks (1-1) face the North Texas Mean Green (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at UNT Coliseum. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
North Texas vs. Omaha Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Texas Stats Insights
- The Mean Green made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.2 percentage points lower than the Mavericks allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
- In games North Texas shot higher than 45.8% from the field, it went 11-1 overall.
- The Mean Green were the 251st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mavericks ranked 270th.
- Last year, the Mean Green averaged 11.7 fewer points per game (64.5) than the Mavericks allowed (76.2).
- North Texas went 3-0 last season when scoring more than 76.2 points.
North Texas Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last season, North Texas put up 2.1 more points per game (65.6) than it did in road games (63.5).
- The Mean Green surrendered 53 points per game last season at home, which was 6.8 fewer points than they allowed in away games (59.8).
- When playing at home, North Texas drained 0.3 more three-pointers per game (7.8) than when playing on the road (7.5). However, it had a worse three-point percentage at home (35.2%) compared to when playing on the road (36.1%).
North Texas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 83-77
|UNT Coliseum
|11/11/2023
|Omaha
|-
|UNT Coliseum
|11/16/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|-
|TD Arena
|11/26/2023
|Angelo State
|-
|UNT Coliseum
