In the upcoming matchup versus the Winnipeg Jets, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Matt Duchene to light the lamp for the Dallas Stars? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matt Duchene score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Duchene stats and insights

Duchene has scored in three of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Jets.

Duchene has zero points on the power play.

Duchene's shooting percentage is 11.5%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 43 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.8 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.