The Nicholls State Colonels (4-4) hit the road for a Southland showdown against the Lamar Cardinals (5-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium.

Nicholls State is totaling 356.4 yards per game on offense, which ranks 66th in the FCS. On defense, the Colonels rank 82nd, surrendering 374.8 yards per contest. From an offensive perspective, Lamar is generating 325.2 total yards per contest (84th-ranked). It ranks 61st in the FCS on defense (348.1 total yards allowed per game).

Lamar vs. Nicholls State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Thibodaux, Louisiana

Thibodaux, Louisiana Venue: Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium

Lamar vs. Nicholls State Key Statistics

Lamar Nicholls State 325.2 (82nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 356.4 (89th) 348.1 (60th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374.8 (49th) 143.6 (64th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.3 (60th) 181.7 (86th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.1 (60th) 2 (79th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (124th) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (1st)

Lamar Stats Leaders

Robert Coleman leads Lamar with 1,535 yards on 127-of-203 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 123 rushing yards (13.7 ypg) on 78 carries.

Khalan Griffin has rushed 146 times for 668 yards, with four touchdowns.

Damashja Harris has totaled 199 yards on 46 carries with one touchdown.

Andre Dennis has hauled in 426 receiving yards on 32 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Sevonne Rhea has totaled 253 receiving yards (28.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 12 receptions.

Kyndon Fuselier has racked up 209 reciving yards (23.2 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Nicholls State Stats Leaders

Pat McQuaide has recorded 1,663 yards (207.9 ypg) on 139-of-251 passing with eight touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

Collin Guggenheim has racked up 632 yards on 137 carries while finding paydirt 11 times.

Jaylon Spears has been handed the ball 75 times this year and racked up 474 yards (59.3 per game) with four touchdowns. He's also helped out in the pass game with nine grabs for 141 yards and one touchdown.

Neno Lemay's leads his squad with 395 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 37 catches (out of 39 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

David Robinson Jr. has hauled in 20 receptions totaling 342 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Quincy Brown has racked up 21 catches for 216 yards, an average of 27.0 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

