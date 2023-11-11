The No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks (7-2) and Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-5) will face each other in a clash of Big 12 rivals at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) in Lawrence, Kansas. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Kansas vs. Texas Tech?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Kansas 32, Texas Tech 27

Kansas 32, Texas Tech 27 Kansas has compiled a 4-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 80% of those games).

The Jayhawks have played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter and won each time.

Texas Tech lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Red Raiders have played as an underdog of +150 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Jayhawks have a 64.9% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Kansas (-3.5)



Kansas (-3.5) Kansas has played nine games, posting five wins against the spread.

This season, the Jayhawks have two ATS wins in four games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Texas Tech owns a record of 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Red Raiders are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (62)



Under (62) This season, five of Kansas' nine games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 62 points.

There have been four Texas Tech games that have ended with a combined score over 62 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 65.5 points per game, 3.5 points more than the point total of 62 for this game.

Splits Tables

Kansas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.1 60.9 56.8 Implied Total AVG 35.4 36 34.8 ATS Record 5-4-0 4-1-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 4-1-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 3-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-1 2-0 1-1

Texas Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.6 59.5 53.8 Implied Total AVG 31 32 30 ATS Record 3-5-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 3-1-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-4 2-1 1-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

