Justin Lower will compete from November 9-11 in the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, taking on a par-71, 6,828-yard course.

Looking to bet on Lower at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +5000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Lower Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Justin Lower Insights

Lower has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has finished with a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Lower has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five tournaments, Lower has had an average finish of 36th.

He has made the cut in three of his past five appearances.

In his past five tournaments, Lower has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 43 -6 280 0 13 0 1 $659,704

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

In Lower's past two appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once and the top 20 every time. His average finish has been 13th.

In his most recent two attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Lower finished eighth on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 6,828 yards, 181 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Port Royal Golf Course has a recent scoring average of -7.

Port Royal Golf Course is 6,828 yards, 492 yards shorter than the average course Lower has played in the past year (7,320).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

Lower's Last Time Out

Lower was relatively mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 39th percentile of competitors.

He finished in the 89th percentile on par 4s at the World Wide Technology Championship, averaging 3.8 strokes on those 40 holes.

Lower was better than 42% of the field at the World Wide Technology Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.49.

Lower shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the tournament average was 2.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Lower recorded three bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.4).

Lower's 11 birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship were more than the field average (7.1).

At that most recent competition, Lower's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, four).

Lower ended the World Wide Technology Championship with a birdie or better on 10 of the 16 par-5s, more than the field average of 6.7.

On the 16 par-5s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Lower underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

