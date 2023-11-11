Saturday's game features the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-0) and the Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-1) clashing at Donald W. Reynolds Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 79-54 victory for heavily favored Tulsa according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 11.

The game has no line set.

Incarnate Word vs. Tulsa Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Center

Incarnate Word vs. Tulsa Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulsa 79, Incarnate Word 54

Spread & Total Prediction for Incarnate Word vs. Tulsa

Computer Predicted Spread: Tulsa (-24.7)

Tulsa (-24.7) Computer Predicted Total: 133.5

Incarnate Word Performance Insights

Offensively, Incarnate Word put up 70.8 points per game (195th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It gave up 73.9 points per contest at the other end (288th-ranked).

The Cardinals pulled down only 28.2 boards per game (19th-worst in college basketball), and allowed 32.5 boards per contest (275th-ranked).

Incarnate Word averaged 12.0 assists per game, which ranked them 268th in the country.

The Cardinals committed 12.8 turnovers per game (272nd-ranked in college basketball). They forced 14.3 turnovers per contest (37th-ranked).

The Cardinals were 288th in college basketball with 6.3 treys per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 156th with a 34.6% shooting percentage from downtown.

Incarnate Word ceded 6.9 three-pointers per game (140th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 35.7% (295th-ranked) from downtown.

Of the shots attempted by Incarnate Word last year, 68.1% of them were two-pointers (75% of the team's made baskets) and 31.9% were three-pointers (25%).

