How to Watch Incarnate Word vs. Tulsa on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-0) take on the Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.
Incarnate Word vs. Tulsa Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Southland Games
Incarnate Word Stats Insights
- The Cardinals' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.2 percentage points lower than the Golden Hurricane allowed to their opponents (47.4%).
- Last season, Incarnate Word had an 8-4 record in games the team collectively shot above 47.4% from the field.
- The Golden Hurricane ranked 256th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Cardinals ranked 256th.
- The Cardinals put up an average of 70.8 points per game last year, 6.6 fewer points than the 77.4 the Golden Hurricane allowed.
- Incarnate Word went 6-2 last season when it scored more than 77.4 points.
Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison
- Incarnate Word scored 75.5 points per game at home last season, and 67.0 away.
- At home, the Cardinals conceded 70.5 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 78.5.
- Beyond the arc, Incarnate Word sunk more treys on the road (6.6 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, but it posted a lower percentage away (34.4%) than at home (36.2%).
Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Texas
|L 88-56
|Moody Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Tulsa
|-
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|11/14/2023
|Schreiner
|-
|McDermott Center
|11/18/2023
|@ UAPB
|-
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
