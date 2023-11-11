The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-0) take on the Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

Incarnate Word vs. Tulsa Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Incarnate Word Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.2 percentage points lower than the Golden Hurricane allowed to their opponents (47.4%).
  • Last season, Incarnate Word had an 8-4 record in games the team collectively shot above 47.4% from the field.
  • The Golden Hurricane ranked 256th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Cardinals ranked 256th.
  • The Cardinals put up an average of 70.8 points per game last year, 6.6 fewer points than the 77.4 the Golden Hurricane allowed.
  • Incarnate Word went 6-2 last season when it scored more than 77.4 points.

Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison

  • Incarnate Word scored 75.5 points per game at home last season, and 67.0 away.
  • At home, the Cardinals conceded 70.5 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 78.5.
  • Beyond the arc, Incarnate Word sunk more treys on the road (6.6 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, but it posted a lower percentage away (34.4%) than at home (36.2%).

Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Texas L 88-56 Moody Center
11/11/2023 @ Tulsa - Donald W. Reynolds Center
11/14/2023 Schreiner - McDermott Center
11/18/2023 @ UAPB - H.O. Clemmons Arena

