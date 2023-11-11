The Houston Cougars (4-5) and the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-7) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium in a clash of Big 12 foes.

Offensively, Houston ranks 74th in the FBS with 381.0 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 108th in total defense (415.8 yards allowed per contest). Cincinnati's offensive attack has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 22nd-best in the FBS with 452.3 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is surrendering 377.3 total yards per game, which ranks 70th.

Houston vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Houston vs. Cincinnati Key Statistics

Houston Cincinnati 381.0 (82nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 452.3 (27th) 415.8 (96th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 377.3 (65th) 118.0 (107th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.4 (5th) 263.0 (41st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.9 (69th) 9 (22nd) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (95th) 11 (87th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (107th)

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has been a dual threat for Houston so far this season. He has 2,302 passing yards, completing 65.8% of his passes and tossing 18 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's rushed for 254 yards (28.2 ypg) on 98 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Parker Jenkins has racked up 350 yards on 74 carries while finding the end zone three times as a runner.

Sam Brown's 764 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 79 times and has collected 53 receptions and three touchdowns.

Joseph Manjack IV has caught 35 passes for 435 yards (48.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Matthew Golden has been the target of 62 passes and hauled in 38 catches for 404 yards, an average of 44.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone six times through the air this season.

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones has thrown for 1,818 yards (202.0 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 60.8% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 446 yards (49.6 ypg) on 122 carries with three touchdowns.

Corey Kiner has run for 756 yards on 138 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Xzavier Henderson's 631 receiving yards (70.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 46 receptions on 72 targets with three touchdowns.

Braden Smith has caught 33 passes and compiled 469 receiving yards (52.1 per game) with four touchdowns.

Chamon Metayer's 19 grabs (on 26 targets) have netted him 220 yards (24.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.

