According to our computer projection model, the Houston Christian Huskies will take down the McNeese Cowboys when the two teams match up at Cowboy Stadium on Saturday, November 11, which starts at 8:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Houston Christian vs. McNeese Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Houston Christian (-6.9) 49.6 Houston Christian 28, McNeese 21

Week 11 Southland Predictions

Houston Christian Betting Info (2022)

The Huskies put together a 3-6-1 ATS record last season.

In Huskies games last year, combined scoring went over the point total four times.

McNeese Betting Info (2022)

The Cowboys went 3-6-0 ATS last season.

Cowboys games went over the point total three out of nine times last season.

Huskies vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed McNeese 17.5 36.8 22.7 39.3 14.4 35.2 Houston Christian 25.3 26.1 33.0 8.5 17.5 43.8

