The Kansas State Wildcats (6-3) will meet their Big 12-rival, the Baylor Bears (3-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. The Bears will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 20.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 55.5 in the contest.

Baylor vs. Kansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023

3:00 PM ET

Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Baylor vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline Baylor Moneyline BetMGM Kansas State (-20.5) 55.5 -1600 +900 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Kansas State (-20.5) 55.5 -1700 +890 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Baylor vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

Baylor has covered three times in eight chances against the spread this year.

Kansas State is 7-2-0 ATS this season.

The Wildcats have been favored by 20.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Baylor 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

