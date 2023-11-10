UTSA vs. Minnesota November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) will face the UTSA Roadrunners (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This matchup is available on Peacock.
UTSA vs. Minnesota Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Minnesota (-11.5)
- Total: 146.5
- TV: Peacock
UTSA Top Players (2022-23)
- Jacob Germany: 12.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Japhet Medor: 13.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DJ Richards: 10.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- John Buggs III: 10.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Josh Farmer: 5.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Minnesota Top Players (2022-23)
- Ta'Lon Cooper: 9.8 PTS, 4 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Dawson Garcia: 15.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jamison Battle: 12.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Pharrel Payne: 8.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Joshua Ola-Joseph: 7.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
UTSA vs. Minnesota Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Minnesota Rank
|Minnesota AVG
|UTSA AVG
|UTSA Rank
|350th
|62.9
|Points Scored
|69.3
|235th
|207th
|71
|Points Allowed
|76.6
|334th
|283rd
|29.9
|Rebounds
|31.8
|178th
|309th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|299th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|7.3
|192nd
|62nd
|14.7
|Assists
|10.5
|343rd
|224th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|13.1
|294th
