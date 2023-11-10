The South Dakota Coyotes (1-0) and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-0) take the floor at Sanford Sports Pentagon on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. South Dakota Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Vaqueros Betting Records & Stats

UT Rio Grande Valley's games hit the over 16 out of 27 times last season.

The Vaqueros' record against the spread last season was 13-14-0.

UT Rio Grande Valley's .481 ATS win percentage (13-14-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than South Dakota's .444 mark (12-15-0 ATS Record).

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. South Dakota Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Dakota 69.3 148 73.6 151.8 142.9 UT Rio Grande Valley 78.7 148 78.2 151.8 151.4

Additional UT Rio Grande Valley Insights & Trends

The Vaqueros' 78.7 points per game last year were 5.1 more points than the 73.6 the Coyotes gave up.

When it scored more than 73.6 points last season, UT Rio Grande Valley went 8-3 against the spread and 13-3 overall.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. South Dakota Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Dakota 12-15-0 13-14-0 UT Rio Grande Valley 13-14-0 16-11-0

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. South Dakota Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Dakota UT Rio Grande Valley 8-6 Home Record 12-6 2-11 Away Record 3-10 7-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 3-9-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.5 61.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.3 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

