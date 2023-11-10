Domantas Sabonis and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are among the players with prop bets available when the Sacramento Kings and the Oklahoma City Thunder play at Golden 1 Center on Friday (opening tip at 10:00 PM ET).

Thunder vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSOK

NBCS-CA and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder vs Kings Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: +172)

The 24 points Gilgeous-Alexander has scored per game this season is 6.5 fewer than his prop total set for Friday (30.5).

He has collected 6.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged seven assists per game, 1.5 more than Friday's assist over/under (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has connected on 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -111) 7.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: -114)

The 15.3 points Chet Holmgren scores per game are 0.2 less than his prop total on Friday (15.5).

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 7.5.

Holmgren has collected 1.7 assists per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet on Friday (2.5).

His two made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his over/under on Friday.

Luguentz Dort Props

PTS REB 3PM 12.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +146)

The 12.5-point over/under set for Luguentz Dort on Friday is 1.8 lower than his scoring average of 14.3.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 4.5).

Dort, at two three-pointers made per game, averages 0.5 less than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -115) 13.5 (Over: +102) 7.5 (Over: -106)

The 20.5-point over/under for Sabonis on Friday is 2.8 higher than his scoring average.

His rebounding average of 15 is lower than his over/under on Friday (13.5).

Sabonis averages 5.7 assists, 1.8 less than his over/under on Friday.

Keegan Murray Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: -120)

The 15.5-point total set for Keegan Murray on Friday is 0.5 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 2.2 more rebounds per game (7.7) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (5.5).

Murray's 3.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.8 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.