Top Player Prop Bets for Thunder vs. Kings on November 10, 2023
Domantas Sabonis and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are among the players with prop bets available when the Sacramento Kings and the Oklahoma City Thunder play at Golden 1 Center on Friday (opening tip at 10:00 PM ET).
Thunder vs. Kings Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Thunder vs Kings Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (Over: -122)
|5.5 (Over: -114)
|5.5 (Over: -132)
|1.5 (Over: +172)
- The 24 points Gilgeous-Alexander has scored per game this season is 6.5 fewer than his prop total set for Friday (30.5).
- He has collected 6.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (5.5).
- Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged seven assists per game, 1.5 more than Friday's assist over/under (5.5).
- Gilgeous-Alexander has connected on 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).
Chet Holmgren Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|15.5 (Over: -111)
|7.5 (Over: -115)
|2.5 (Over: +114)
|1.5 (Over: -114)
- The 15.3 points Chet Holmgren scores per game are 0.2 less than his prop total on Friday (15.5).
- He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 7.5.
- Holmgren has collected 1.7 assists per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet on Friday (2.5).
- His two made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his over/under on Friday.
Luguentz Dort Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|12.5 (Over: -111)
|4.5 (Over: -147)
|2.5 (Over: +146)
- The 12.5-point over/under set for Luguentz Dort on Friday is 1.8 lower than his scoring average of 14.3.
- He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 4.5).
- Dort, at two three-pointers made per game, averages 0.5 less than his over/under on Friday.
NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings
Domantas Sabonis Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|20.5 (Over: -115)
|13.5 (Over: +102)
|7.5 (Over: -106)
- The 20.5-point over/under for Sabonis on Friday is 2.8 higher than his scoring average.
- His rebounding average of 15 is lower than his over/under on Friday (13.5).
- Sabonis averages 5.7 assists, 1.8 less than his over/under on Friday.
Keegan Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|15.5 (Over: -120)
|5.5 (Over: -118)
|2.5 (Over: -120)
- The 15.5-point total set for Keegan Murray on Friday is 0.5 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.
- He has averaged 2.2 more rebounds per game (7.7) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (5.5).
- Murray's 3.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.8 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).
