The Oklahoma City Thunder (5-3) hit the court against the Sacramento Kings (3-4) on November 10, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Thunder, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Thunder vs. Kings Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Thunder vs Kings Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder are shooting 49.5% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 49.2% the Kings allow to opponents.

In games Oklahoma City shoots higher than 49.2% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Thunder are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 16th.

The Thunder record only 2.8 more points per game (118.8) than the Kings give up (116).

Oklahoma City has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 116 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

The Thunder averaged 120.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 114.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 6.7 points per contest.

Oklahoma City surrendered 115.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.5 fewer points than it allowed when playing on the road (117.1).

The Thunder drained 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.5 more threes and 2.6% points better than they averaged in away games (11.9 threes per game, 34.3% three-point percentage).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder Injuries