Take a look at the injury report for the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-3), which currently has just one player listed on it, as the Thunder prepare for their matchup against the Sacramento Kings (3-4) at Golden 1 Center on Friday, November 10 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Thunder head into this game after a 128-120 victory over the Cavaliers on Wednesday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's team-leading 43 points paced the Thunder in the victory.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kenrich Williams PF Out Back

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Kings Injuries: De'Aaron Fox: Questionable (Ankle), Trey Lyles: Out (Calf)

Thunder vs. Kings Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and BSOK

NBCS-CA and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

