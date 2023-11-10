The Oklahoma City Thunder (5-3) play the Sacramento Kings (3-4) as only 2.5-point favorites on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSOK. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5 points.

Thunder vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and BSOK

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -2.5 225.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

Oklahoma City and its opponents have gone over 225.5 combined points in five of eight games this season.

Oklahoma City's contests this year have an average point total of 235.9, 10.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Thunder's ATS record is 6-2-0 this season.

Oklahoma City has won two of the three games it has played as the favorite this season.

Oklahoma City has played as a favorite of -140 or more twice this season and split those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Thunder have a 58.3% chance to win.

Thunder vs Kings Additional Info

Thunder vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 5 62.5% 118.8 230.8 117.1 233.1 228.8 Kings 4 57.1% 112 230.8 116 233.1 227.6

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

The Thunder record 118.8 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 116 the Kings allow.

Oklahoma City is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall when scoring more than 116 points.

Thunder vs. Kings Betting Splits

Thunder and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Thunder 6-2 1-1 5-3 Kings 3-4 1-0 4-3

Thunder vs. Kings Point Insights

Thunder Kings 118.8 Points Scored (PG) 112 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 5-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-1 4-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 117.1 Points Allowed (PG) 116 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 2-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-2 2-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-2

